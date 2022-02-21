What Are The Chances Of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Being A Good Investment?

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 0.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $349.43M, closed the last trade at $6.19 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.65% during that session. The EZPW stock price is -42.16% off its 52-week high price of $8.80 and 22.78% above the 52-week low of $4.78. The 3-month trading volume is 433.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) trade information

Sporting 0.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the EZPW stock price touched $6.19 or saw a rise of 4.03%. Year-to-date, EZCORP Inc. shares have moved -16.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) have changed 1.31%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -93.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.32% from current levels.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EZCORP Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.47%, compared to -2.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.50% and 23.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200.13 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $203.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 112.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.00%.

EZPW Dividends

EZCORP Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.08% with a share float percentage of 95.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EZCORP Inc. having a total of 201 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.43 million shares worth more than $63.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 3.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.97 million and represent 6.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.77% shares in the company for having 3.59 million shares of worth $26.81 million while later fund manager owns 1.44 million shares of worth $10.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.