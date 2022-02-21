WEX Inc. (WEX) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 0.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.19B, closed the last trade at $163.26 per share which meant it lost -$3.87 on the day or -2.32% during that session. The WEX stock price is -43.72% off its 52-week high price of $234.64 and 24.65% above the 52-week low of $123.01. The 3-month trading volume is 500.37K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WEX Inc. (WEX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.39.

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) trade information

Sporting -2.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the WEX stock price touched $163.26 or saw a rise of 8.59%. Year-to-date, WEX Inc. shares have moved 16.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have changed 6.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $196.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $155.00 while the price target rests at a high of $227.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.06% from current levels.

WEX Inc. (WEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WEX Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.95%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.80% and 36.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.50%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $480.43 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $479.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $398.99 million and $413.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.40% for the current quarter and 16.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -345.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.80%.

WEX Dividends

WEX Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.11% with a share float percentage of 102.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WEX Inc. having a total of 451 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.19 million shares worth more than $738.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $690.03 million and represent 8.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.52% shares in the company for having 2.03 million shares of worth $356.94 million while later fund manager owns 1.93 million shares of worth $340.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.31% of company’s outstanding stock.