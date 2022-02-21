Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) Lower

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $479.33M, closed the last trade at $7.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.54% during that session. The BLDE stock price is -158.72% off its 52-week high price of $18.24 and 24.26% above the 52-week low of $5.34. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

Sporting -1.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the BLDE stock price touched $7.05 or saw a rise of 6.87%. Year-to-date, Blade Air Mobility Inc. shares have moved -20.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) have changed 9.98%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -126.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -56.03% from current levels.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blade Air Mobility Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.64%, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 60.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.28 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BLDE Dividends

Blade Air Mobility Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.38% with a share float percentage of 69.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blade Air Mobility Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 7.94 million shares worth more than $70.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 7.88 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.92 million and represent 11.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.25% shares in the company for having 5.83 million shares of worth $51.27 million while later fund manager owns 1.73 million shares of worth $15.19 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.