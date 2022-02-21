Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Lower

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 0.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $292.24M, closed the last trade at $7.95 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The ALLT stock price is -164.65% off its 52-week high price of $21.04 and 3.02% above the 52-week low of $7.71. The 3-month trading volume is 292.97K shares.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ALLT stock price touched $7.95 or saw a rise of 22.59%. Year-to-date, Allot Ltd. shares have moved -33.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) have changed -22.21%.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allot Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -264.71%, compared to 12.60% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.65 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.80% over the past 5 years.

ALLT Dividends

Allot Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.12% with a share float percentage of 77.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allot Ltd. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynrock Lake LP with over 7.24 million shares worth more than $107.54 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Lynrock Lake LP held 20.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with the holding of over 2.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.55 million and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.58% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $18.81 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $8.31 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.