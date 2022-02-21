Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags SouthState Corporation (SSB) Upper

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 0.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.14B, closed the last trade at $87.80 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 0.43% during that session. The SSB stock price is -6.31% off its 52-week high price of $93.34 and 28.7% above the 52-week low of $62.60. The 3-month trading volume is 353.93K shares.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) trade information

Sporting 0.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SSB stock price touched $87.80 or saw a rise of 3.62%. Year-to-date, SouthState Corporation shares have moved 9.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) have changed 4.80%.

SouthState Corporation (SSB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SouthState Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.01%, compared to -11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.60% and -39.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $342.17 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $365.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $333.42 million and $358.28 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.60% for the current quarter and 2.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -59.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

SSB Dividends

SouthState Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.96 at a share yield of 2.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.17% with a share float percentage of 85.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SouthState Corporation having a total of 373 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.69 million shares worth more than $499.86 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $395.08 million and represent 7.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 2.1 million shares of worth $156.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $147.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.