Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags CAE Inc. (CAE) Lower

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 0.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.39B, closed the last trade at $25.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -1.36% during that session. The CAE stock price is -34.39% off its 52-week high price of $34.19 and 10.38% above the 52-week low of $22.80. The 3-month trading volume is 326.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CAE Inc. (CAE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) trade information

Sporting -1.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CAE stock price touched $25.44 or saw a rise of 4.93%. Year-to-date, CAE Inc. shares have moved 0.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) have changed 2.25%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.20 while the price target rests at a high of $35.47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.99% from current levels.

CAE Inc. (CAE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CAE Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.89%, compared to 5.50% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $727.47 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $796.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -113.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CAE Dividends

CAE Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 10 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.19% with a share float percentage of 70.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CAE Inc. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 24.6 million shares worth more than $734.93 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec held 7.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation, with the holding of over 18.46 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $551.28 million and represent 5.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Lazard International Strategic Equity Port and Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.95% shares in the company for having 6.19 million shares of worth $184.8 million while later fund manager owns 5.9 million shares of worth $179.23 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.