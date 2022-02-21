Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Investors To Make Money Again

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57B, closed the last trade at $31.26 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The HCC stock price is -0.54% off its 52-week high price of $31.43 and 51.79% above the 52-week low of $15.07. The 3-month trading volume is 653.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.32.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the HCC stock price touched $31.26 or saw a rise of 0.54%. Year-to-date, Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares have moved 21.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have changed 14.17%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.62% from current levels.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 66.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 319.12%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 468.30% and 490.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $284.04 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $194.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $212.25 million and $213.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.80% for the current quarter and -8.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.50% over the past 5 years.

HCC Dividends

Warrior Met Coal Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 0.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.83% with a share float percentage of 92.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Warrior Met Coal Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.22 million shares worth more than $167.93 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.62 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.71 million and represent 10.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Third Avenue Value Fund, Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.71% shares in the company for having 3.45 million shares of worth $82.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.51 million shares of worth $36.18 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.