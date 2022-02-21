Wall Street Was Disappointed By Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD)’s -1.23% Stock Price Decline

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.81B, closed the last trade at $68.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.85 on the day or -1.23% during that session. The BYD stock price is -6.3% off its 52-week high price of $72.72 and 26.36% above the 52-week low of $50.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) trade information

Sporting -1.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the BYD stock price touched $68.41 or saw a rise of 4.31%. Year-to-date, Boyd Gaming Corporation shares have moved 4.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) have changed 18.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.87.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Boyd Gaming Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.93%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 171.70% and 28.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.90%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $838.85 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $839.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $635.87 million and $753.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.90% for the current quarter and 11.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.91% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -185.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.90%.

BYD Dividends

Boyd Gaming Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 0.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.20% with a share float percentage of 93.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boyd Gaming Corporation having a total of 440 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.83 million shares worth more than $495.15 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $429.09 million and represent 6.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 2.23 million shares of worth $141.31 million while later fund manager owns 2.22 million shares of worth $141.39 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.