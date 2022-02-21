Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Falls -1.23%, Causing Bears To Lose

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.85B, closed the last trade at $185.31 per share which meant it lost -$2.3 on the day or -1.23% during that session. The VMC stock price is -15.29% off its 52-week high price of $213.65 and 14.85% above the 52-week low of $157.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 814.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.16.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) trade information

Sporting -1.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the VMC stock price touched $185.31 or saw a rise of 3.76%. Year-to-date, Vulcan Materials Company shares have moved -10.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) have changed -1.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $228.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $180.00 while the price target rests at a high of $270.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.87% from current levels.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vulcan Materials Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.61%, compared to 20.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.40% and 14.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.80%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.54 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.42 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.18 billion and $1.07 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.40% for the current quarter and 32.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -5.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.25%.

VMC Dividends

Vulcan Materials Company is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.48 at a share yield of 0.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.89%.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.39% with a share float percentage of 90.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vulcan Materials Company having a total of 977 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.85 million shares worth more than $2.34 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 billion and represent 7.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 3.56 million shares of worth $602.62 million while later fund manager owns 3.25 million shares of worth $604.65 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.