Visteon Corporation (VC)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.62B, closed the last trade at $120.37 per share which meant it gained $1.58 on the day or 1.33% during that session. The VC stock price is -13.47% off its 52-week high price of $136.58 and 23.91% above the 52-week low of $91.59. The 3-month trading volume is 264.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Visteon Corporation (VC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) trade information

Sporting 1.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the VC stock price touched $120.37 or saw a rise of 2.15%. Year-to-date, Visteon Corporation shares have moved 8.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) have changed 13.34%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $131.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $91.00 while the price target rests at a high of $156.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -29.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.4% from current levels.

Visteon Corporation (VC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Visteon Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.73%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -103.80% and 23.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $648.83 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $743.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $787 million and $714.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.60% for the current quarter and 4.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.49% over the past 5 years.

VC Dividends

Visteon Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.52% with a share float percentage of 106.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Visteon Corporation having a total of 334 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.99 million shares worth more than $282.0 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.68 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $252.5 million and represent 9.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.39% shares in the company for having 1.24 million shares of worth $116.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.8 million shares of worth $90.7 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.