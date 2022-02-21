Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) Shares Gain $0.86 After Investor Confidence Raised

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.85M, closed the last trade at $6.55 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 15.11% during that session. The VLON stock price is -58.17% off its 52-week high price of $10.36 and 44.89% above the 52-week low of $3.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52570.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 780.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Sporting 15.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the VLON stock price touched $6.55 or saw a rise of 6.7%. Year-to-date, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 9.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) have changed 31.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -83.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -83.21% from current levels.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 63.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.28%, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.99% with a share float percentage of 17.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $1.44 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 2.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Murchinson Ltd., with the holding of over 74935.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.54 million and represent 1.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 9542.0 shares of worth $52194.0 while later fund manager owns 8299.0 shares of worth $45395.0 as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.