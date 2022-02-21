Unisys Corporation. (NYSE:UIS) Forecast To Rise 50.88% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 0.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.36B, closed the last trade at $20.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -1.95% during that session. The UIS stock price is -42.01% off its 52-week high price of $28.60 and 17.28% above the 52-week low of $16.66. The 3-month trading volume is 298.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unisys Corporation (UIS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) trade information

Sporting -1.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the UIS stock price touched $20.14 or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, Unisys Corporation shares have moved -2.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) have changed 9.10%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -168.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.96% from current levels.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -11.32% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $541.57 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $526.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $576.9 million and $505.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.10% for the current quarter and 4.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -206.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.00%.

UIS Dividends

Unisys Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.68% with a share float percentage of 94.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unisys Corporation having a total of 272 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.44 million shares worth more than $262.43 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.07 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $253.09 million and represent 14.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.73% shares in the company for having 4.52 million shares of worth $115.62 million while later fund manager owns 3.0 million shares of worth $76.79 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.47% of company’s outstanding stock.