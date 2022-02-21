Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.01B, closed the last trade at $375.83 per share which meant it gained $6.71 on the day or 1.82% during that session. The ULTA stock price is -12.4% off its 52-week high price of $422.43 and 20.9% above the 52-week low of $297.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 746.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.56.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) trade information

Sporting 1.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ULTA stock price touched $375.83 or saw a rise of 1.95%. Year-to-date, Ulta Beauty Inc. shares have moved -8.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have changed 4.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $446.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $365.00 while the price target rests at a high of $520.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.88% from current levels.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ulta Beauty Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 268.03%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.70% and 5.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.60%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.69 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.06 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -74.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 62.03%.

ULTA Dividends

Ulta Beauty Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.59% with a share float percentage of 95.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ulta Beauty Inc. having a total of 1,152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.78 million shares worth more than $2.09 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.37 billion and represent 7.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 1.53 million shares of worth $553.9 million while later fund manager owns 1.23 million shares of worth $442.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.