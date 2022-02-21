Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW): What Are The Positives?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.10B, closed the last trade at $80.67 per share which meant it lost -$1.2 on the day or -1.47% during that session. The TW stock price is -26.85% off its 52-week high price of $102.33 and 17.57% above the 52-week low of $66.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 678.26K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.42.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) trade information

Sporting -1.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the TW stock price touched $80.67 or saw a rise of 4.54%. Year-to-date, Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares have moved -19.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) have changed -11.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $99.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $87.00 while the price target rests at a high of $122.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -51.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.85% from current levels.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.11%, compared to 3.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.50% and 11.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.30%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $276.78 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $303.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $233.08 million and $273.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.80% for the current quarter and 10.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 65.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.71%.

TW Dividends

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 0.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.75% with a share float percentage of 100.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tradeweb Markets Inc. having a total of 454 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.51 million shares worth more than $1.09 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $780.06 million and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.07% shares in the company for having 4.28 million shares of worth $346.03 million while later fund manager owns 3.21 million shares of worth $279.12 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.05% of company’s outstanding stock.