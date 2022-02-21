TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Forecast To Gain 89.1% And Reach Consensus Price Target

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $358.27M, closed the last trade at $1.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.86% during that session. The TMC stock price is -874.05% off its 52-week high price of $15.39 and 27.22% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Sporting -1.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the TMC stock price touched $1.58 or saw a rise of 14.59%. Year-to-date, TMC the metals company Inc. shares have moved -24.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) have changed 8.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1418.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -216.46% from current levels.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.12% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.00% for the industry.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.41% with a share float percentage of 8.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TMC the metals company Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Loews Corporation with over 1.54 million shares worth more than $7.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Loews Corporation held 0.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd, with the holding of over 1.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.86 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $1.41 million while later fund manager owns 12085.0 shares of worth $36859.0 as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.