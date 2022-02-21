Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected To Rise 35.8% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $407.03M, closed the last trade at $12.84 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.63% during that session. The TLYS stock price is -32.01% off its 52-week high price of $16.95 and 29.75% above the 52-week low of $9.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 434.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) trade information

Sporting 0.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the TLYS stock price touched $12.84 or saw a rise of 4.25%. Year-to-date, Tilly’s Inc. shares have moved -20.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) have changed 7.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -40.19% from current levels.

Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tilly’s Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5,325.00%, compared to 18.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.60% and -27.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $212.48 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $164.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -105.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

TLYS Dividends

Tilly’s Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.90% with a share float percentage of 100.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilly’s Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.2 million shares worth more than $35.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 9.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.05 million and represent 7.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $9.21 million while later fund manager owns 0.61 million shares of worth $9.14 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.