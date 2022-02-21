Teekay Corporation (TK) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -0.65% Fall

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $309.85M, closed the last trade at $3.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.65% during that session. The TK stock price is -35.39% off its 52-week high price of $4.17 and 16.88% above the 52-week low of $2.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 509.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teekay Corporation (TK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Sporting -0.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the TK stock price touched $3.08 or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, Teekay Corporation shares have moved -1.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) have changed -12.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -13.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.64% from current levels.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 12.41% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 73.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

TK Dividends

Teekay Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.62% with a share float percentage of 47.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teekay Corporation having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.91 million shares worth more than $14.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 2.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.07 million and represent 2.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 1.62 million shares of worth $5.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $2.65 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.