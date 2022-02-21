Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) Disappoints Wall Street With -1.31% Stock Price Loss

Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.15B, closed the last trade at $24.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -1.31% during that session. The SWCH stock price is -17.16% off its 52-week high price of $29.15 and 46.22% above the 52-week low of $13.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Switch Inc. (SWCH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) trade information

Sporting -1.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SWCH stock price touched $24.88 or saw a rise of 7.23%. Year-to-date, Switch Inc. shares have moved -13.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have changed -1.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.5% from current levels.

Switch Inc. (SWCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Switch Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.43%, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.00% and -44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.90%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $162.56 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $165.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $127.75 million and $129.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.20% for the current quarter and 28.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 27.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.00%.

SWCH Dividends

Switch Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.21 at a share yield of 0.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.46% with a share float percentage of 100.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Switch Inc. having a total of 330 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.11 million shares worth more than $256.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 8.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $213.11 million and represent 5.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 4.31 million shares of worth $109.39 million while later fund manager owns 3.09 million shares of worth $78.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.