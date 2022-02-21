Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) Drops -6.15%, Marking Lose By Bears

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) has a beta value of 0.35 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.34M, closed the last trade at $1.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -6.15% during that session. The STRR stock price is -342.62% off its 52-week high price of $5.40 and 9.02% above the 52-week low of $1.11. The 3-month trading volume is 428.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) trade information

Sporting -6.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the STRR stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 14.69%. Year-to-date, Star Equity Holdings Inc. shares have moved -52.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) have changed -10.29%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -555.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -186.89% from current levels.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Star Equity Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.46%, compared to 23.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.77 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $23.14 million and $22.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.00% for the current quarter and 25.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -20.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.00%.

STRR Dividends

Star Equity Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.63% with a share float percentage of 12.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Star Equity Holdings Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $0.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 4.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 78542.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 1.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.74% shares in the company for having 0.19 million shares of worth $0.52 million while later fund manager owns 78142.0 shares of worth $0.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.