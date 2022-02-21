SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.67B, closed the last trade at $165.81 per share which meant it lost -$4.04 on the day or -2.38% during that session. The SITE stock price is -56.81% off its 52-week high price of $260.00 and 10.98% above the 52-week low of $147.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 285.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) trade information

Sporting -2.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SITE stock price touched $165.81 or saw a rise of 13.48%. Year-to-date, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. shares have moved -31.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have changed -10.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $203.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $163.00 while the price target rests at a high of $237.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.69% from current levels.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.96%, compared to 29.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.80% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $744.81 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $700.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $675.1 million and $537.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.30% for the current quarter and 30.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 51.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.30%.

SITE Dividends

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.87% with a share float percentage of 107.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. having a total of 425 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 4.69 million shares worth more than $935.39 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 10.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 4.01 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $799.66 million and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.93% shares in the company for having 1.76 million shares of worth $350.23 million while later fund manager owns 1.26 million shares of worth $251.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.