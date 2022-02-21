Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) has seen 0.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83B, closed the last trade at $13.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -2.28% during that session. The WBX stock price is -107.08% off its 52-week high price of $27.50 and 45.18% above the 52-week low of $7.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 402.33K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Sporting -2.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the WBX stock price touched $13.28 or saw a rise of 12.05%. Year-to-date, Wallbox N.V. shares have moved -18.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) have changed 3.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -118.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -65.66% from current levels.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 34.96% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $52.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.69% with a share float percentage of 8.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wallbox N.V. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ovata Capital Management Ltd with over 36320.0 shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ovata Capital Management Ltd held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., with the holding of over 18745.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $1.33 million while later fund manager owns 11097.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.