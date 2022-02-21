Shares Of The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) Inclined 10.69% In One Month

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.91B, closed the last trade at $37.16 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.08% during that session. The BKE stock price is -35.2% off its 52-week high price of $50.24 and 14.75% above the 52-week low of $31.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 727.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.37.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) trade information

Sporting 0.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the BKE stock price touched $37.16 or saw a rise of 5.28%. Year-to-date, The Buckle Inc. shares have moved -12.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) have changed 10.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -61.46% from current levels.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Buckle Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.09%, compared to 18.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.00% and -42.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $344.99 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $289.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 24.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

BKE Dividends

The Buckle Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 10 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.40 at a share yield of 3.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.41%.

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.42% with a share float percentage of 102.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Buckle Inc. having a total of 336 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.72 million shares worth more than $186.71 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 9.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.28 million and represent 6.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.98% shares in the company for having 1.98 million shares of worth $82.39 million while later fund manager owns 1.47 million shares of worth $61.33 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.