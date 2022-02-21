Shares Of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Loss -0.62% In A Month

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.28B, closed the last trade at $67.59 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 0.48% during that session. The SCCO stock price is -23.23% off its 52-week high price of $83.29 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $54.92. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.40. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.17.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) trade information

Sporting 0.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SCCO stock price touched $67.59 or saw a rise of 1.66%. Year-to-date, Southern Copper Corporation shares have moved 9.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) have changed -0.62%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.59, which means that the shares’ value could drop -13.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48.00 while the price target rests at a high of $72.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.98% from current levels.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southern Copper Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.43%, compared to -1.30% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.59 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 5.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.70%.

SCCO Dividends

Southern Copper Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.00 at a share yield of 5.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 89.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.15% with a share float percentage of 65.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southern Copper Corporation having a total of 618 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.34 million shares worth more than $391.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 0.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $221.81 million and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 1.28 million shares of worth $75.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $50.66 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.