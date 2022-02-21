Shares Of Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) increased By 2.19% In A Month

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.99B, closed the last trade at $102.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The PWR stock price is -22.04% off its 52-week high price of $124.69 and 27.67% above the 52-week low of $73.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) trade information

Sporting -0.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PWR stock price touched $102.17 or saw a rise of 5.15%. Year-to-date, Quanta Services Inc. shares have moved -10.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have changed 2.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quanta Services Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.92%, compared to 24.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.80% and 43.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.30%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.65 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.56 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.91 billion and $2.7 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.50% for the current quarter and 31.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 12.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.74%.

PWR Dividends

Quanta Services Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 0.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.23% with a share float percentage of 94.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quanta Services Inc. having a total of 927 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.74 million shares worth more than $1.68 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.24 billion and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 3.93 million shares of worth $447.25 million while later fund manager owns 3.47 million shares of worth $395.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.