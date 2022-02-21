Shares Of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Inclined 18.69% In One Month

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $990.99M, closed the last trade at $21.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -2.42% during that session. The PRCT stock price is -119.15% off its 52-week high price of $47.73 and 29.38% above the 52-week low of $15.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 226.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) trade information

Sporting -2.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PRCT stock price touched $21.78 or saw a rise of 10.81%. Year-to-date, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation shares have moved -12.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) have changed 18.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -152.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.78% from current levels.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.7 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

PRCT Dividends

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.75% with a share float percentage of 66.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CPMG INC with over 11.22 million shares worth more than $428.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, CPMG INC held 25.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P., with the holding of over 4.91 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $187.24 million and represent 11.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $10.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $6.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.