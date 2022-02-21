Shares Of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) Decreased By -19.21% In A Month

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.78M, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 16.26% during that session. The IMRA stock price is -877.62% off its 52-week high price of $13.98 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 193.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) trade information

Sporting 16.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the IMRA stock price touched $1.43 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, IMARA Inc. shares have moved -36.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) have changed -19.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2487.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -179.72% from current levels.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IMARA Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.63%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.20% and -10.30% for the next quarter.

IMRA Dividends

IMARA Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 03 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.13% with a share float percentage of 76.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IMARA Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 4.39 million shares worth more than $17.9 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 16.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 4.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.39 million and represent 15.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.88% shares in the company for having 1.28 million shares of worth $4.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.41 million shares of worth $1.49 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.