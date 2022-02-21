Shares Of CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Loss -8.76% In A Month

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $228.81M, closed the last trade at $5.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -3.10% during that session. The CVM stock price is -424.67% off its 52-week high price of $27.86 and 3.77% above the 52-week low of $5.11. The 3-month trading volume is 880.42K shares.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

Sporting -3.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CVM stock price touched $5.31 or saw a rise of 10.91%. Year-to-date, CEL-SCI Corporation shares have moved -25.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) have changed -8.76%.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CEL-SCI Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.31%, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.50% over the past 5 years.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.36% with a share float percentage of 39.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CEL-SCI Corporation having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 4.58 million shares worth more than $50.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 10.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.5 million and represent 6.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.66% shares in the company for having 3.75 million shares of worth $41.18 million while later fund manager owns 1.11 million shares of worth $12.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.