Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)’s -3.62% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $889.31M, closed the last trade at $15.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -3.62% during that session. The STNG stock price is -57.23% off its 52-week high price of $24.67 and 29.76% above the 52-week low of $11.02. The 3-month trading volume is 995.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.59.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Sporting -3.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the STNG stock price touched $15.69 or saw a rise of 4.85%. Year-to-date, Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares have moved 22.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have changed 24.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.50 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -91.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.08% from current levels.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.48%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.30% and 138.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -38.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $159.69 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $207.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $138.24 million and $139.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.50% for the current quarter and 49.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.30% over the past 5 years.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 2.55%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.16% with a share float percentage of 54.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scorpio Tankers Inc. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.71 million shares worth more than $47.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.36 million and represent 4.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 1.16 million shares of worth $16.15 million while later fund manager owns 0.52 million shares of worth $7.26 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.