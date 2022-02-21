Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 0.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.56B, closed the last trade at $39.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.20% during that session. The SANM stock price is -9.21% off its 52-week high price of $43.63 and 14.62% above the 52-week low of $34.11. The 3-month trading volume is 426.18K shares.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) trade information

Sporting -0.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SANM stock price touched $39.95 or saw a rise of 1.77%. Year-to-date, Sanmina Corporation shares have moved -3.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) have changed 5.66%.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sanmina Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.79%, compared to 10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.90% and -5.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.65 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.64 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 103.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.50%.

SANM Dividends

Sanmina Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.60% with a share float percentage of 100.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sanmina Corporation having a total of 355 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.98 million shares worth more than $384.73 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $266.51 million and represent 10.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.82% shares in the company for having 4.39 million shares of worth $165.64 million while later fund manager owns 1.79 million shares of worth $68.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.