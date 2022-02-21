SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -5.00%

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) has a beta value of 2.78 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $413.72M, closed the last trade at $11.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -5.00% during that session. The SD stock price is -27.36% off its 52-week high price of $14.99 and 70.26% above the 52-week low of $3.50. The 3-month trading volume is 708.04K shares.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

Sporting -5.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SD stock price touched $11.77 or saw a rise of 6.36%. Year-to-date, SandRidge Energy Inc. shares have moved 12.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) have changed 18.05%.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 37.82% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 38.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

SD Dividends

SandRidge Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.30% with a share float percentage of 60.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SandRidge Energy Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 4.82 million shares worth more than $62.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Icahn, Carl, C. held 13.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.9 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.69 million and represent 5.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $8.5 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $11.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.