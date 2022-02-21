Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. Shares Are Down 17.30% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 0.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.28B, closed the last trade at $91.86 per share which meant it lost -$1.64 on the day or -1.75% during that session. The RHP stock price is -5.26% off its 52-week high price of $96.69 and 25.28% above the 52-week low of $68.64. The 3-month trading volume is 400.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) trade information

Sporting -1.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the RHP stock price touched $91.86 or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares have moved -0.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have changed 7.94%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $93.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75.00 while the price target rests at a high of $106.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.35% from current levels.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 132.10%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.00% and 110.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $319.72 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $329.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $126.52 million and $84.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 152.70% for the current quarter and 291.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -370.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.51%.

RHP Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.17% with a share float percentage of 99.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. having a total of 375 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.85 million shares worth more than $657.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $399.14 million and represent 8.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.47% shares in the company for having 2.46 million shares of worth $210.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.57 million shares of worth $131.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.