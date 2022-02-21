Ryder System Inc. (R) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.25B, closed the last trade at $78.68 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.06% during that session. The R stock price is -18.26% off its 52-week high price of $93.05 and 19.57% above the 52-week low of $63.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 578.38K shares.

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) trade information

Sporting 0.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the R stock price touched $78.68 or saw a rise of 5.19%. Year-to-date, Ryder System Inc. shares have moved -4.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) have changed 3.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $96.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $88.00 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.85% from current levels.

Ryder System Inc. (R) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ryder System Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.49%, compared to 28.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 196.40% and 86.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.48 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.49 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.21 billion and $2.22 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.30% for the current quarter and 12.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.10% over the past 5 years.

R Dividends

Ryder System Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.32 at a share yield of 2.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.54%.

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.41% with a share float percentage of 92.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ryder System Inc. having a total of 467 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.31 million shares worth more than $687.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $434.09 million and represent 9.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $120.76 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $123.2 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.