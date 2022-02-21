Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) has seen 0.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $566.13M, closed the last trade at $4.10 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The RKLY stock price is -314.39% off its 52-week high price of $16.99 and 38.54% above the 52-week low of $2.52. The 3-month trading volume is 688.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

Sporting 1.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the RKLY stock price touched $4.10 or saw a rise of 12.21%. Year-to-date, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares have moved -5.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) have changed 30.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -436.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -46.34% from current levels.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4,075.00%, compared to 26.30% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.69 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.88% with a share float percentage of 10.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Senvest Management LLC with over 2.56 million shares worth more than $19.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Senvest Management LLC held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA, with the holding of over 2.16 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.23 million and represent 1.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Unified Series Trust-Appleseed Fund and Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $1.5 million while later fund manager owns 42945.0 shares of worth $0.27 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.