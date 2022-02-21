Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.74B, closed the last trade at $10.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -4.91% during that session. The RELY stock price is -413.4% off its 52-week high price of $53.65 and -2.49% below the 52-week low of $10.71. The 3-month trading volume is 585.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Sporting -4.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the RELY stock price touched $10.45 or saw a rise of 22.48%. Year-to-date, Remitly Global Inc. shares have moved -49.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) have changed -27.88%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $57.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -445.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -120.1% from current levels.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $125.35 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $132.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.26% with a share float percentage of 47.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Remitly Global Inc. having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Generation Investment Management LLP with over 11.08 million shares worth more than $406.48 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Generation Investment Management LLP held 6.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.53 million and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 0.76 million shares of worth $23.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $27.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.