Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 0.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.98B, closed the last trade at $50.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The RRR stock price is -10.57% off its 52-week high price of $55.84 and 47.94% above the 52-week low of $26.29. The 3-month trading volume is 960.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.68.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) trade information

Sporting -0.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the RRR stock price touched $50.50 or saw a rise of 6.98%. Year-to-date, Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares have moved -8.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have changed 12.32%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $66.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -30.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.89% from current levels.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.55%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 74.40% and 155.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $410.46 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $403.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $343.41 million and $337.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.50% for the current quarter and 19.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.10% over the past 5 years.

RRR Dividends

Red Rock Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.97% with a share float percentage of 104.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Red Rock Resorts Inc. having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BAMCO Inc. with over 7.98 million shares worth more than $408.73 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, BAMCO Inc. held 11.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc, with the holding of over 6.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $328.02 million and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.57% shares in the company for having 3.14 million shares of worth $160.96 million while later fund manager owns 2.51 million shares of worth $119.1 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.65% of company’s outstanding stock.