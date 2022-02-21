QIWI plc (QIWI) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 0.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $470.82M, closed the last trade at $7.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The QIWI stock price is -59.34% off its 52-week high price of $11.52 and 7.61% above the 52-week low of $6.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 314.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that QIWI plc (QIWI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) trade information

Sporting -1.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the QIWI stock price touched $7.23 or saw a rise of 8.13%. Year-to-date, QIWI plc shares have moved -9.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) have changed -0.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $970.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $691.36 while the price target rests at a high of $1236.70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -17005.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9462.38% from current levels.

QIWI plc (QIWI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that QIWI plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.70%, compared to 14.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.80% over the past 5 years.

QIWI Dividends

QIWI plc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 16.60%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.11% with a share float percentage of 63.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QIWI plc having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 1.42 million shares worth more than $11.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 2.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company, with the holding of over 1.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.73 million and represent 2.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend ETF and GMO Emerging Markets Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 1.07 million shares of worth $9.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $5.16 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.