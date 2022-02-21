Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected To Rise 19.99% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.53B, closed the last trade at $97.53 per share which meant it gained $1.05 on the day or 1.09% during that session. The PNFP stock price is -14.13% off its 52-week high price of $111.31 and 20.28% above the 52-week low of $77.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 428.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) trade information

Sporting 1.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PNFP stock price touched $97.53 or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares have moved 2.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have changed -7.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $121.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $104.00 while the price target rests at a high of $145.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -48.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.63% from current levels.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.30%, compared to -11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.60% and -6.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $335.21 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $337.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $304.43 million and $306.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.10% for the current quarter and 10.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -22.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.20%.

PNFP Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 18 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 0.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.12% with a share float percentage of 84.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. having a total of 474 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.75 million shares worth more than $634.71 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $599.8 million and represent 8.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 2.06 million shares of worth $198.52 million while later fund manager owns 2.05 million shares of worth $193.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.