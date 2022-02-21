PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.09B, closed the last trade at $179.21 per share which meant it gained $1.39 on the day or 0.78% during that session. The PKI stock price is -13.36% off its 52-week high price of $203.16 and 33.07% above the 52-week low of $119.95. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.08.

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) trade information

Sporting 0.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PKI stock price touched $179.21 or saw a rise of 3.11%. Year-to-date, PerkinElmer Inc. shares have moved -10.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have changed 2.32%.

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PerkinElmer Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.08%, compared to -5.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -47.50% and -59.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.23 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.36 billion and $1.21 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.30% for the current quarter and -13.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 212.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.90%.

PKI Dividends

PerkinElmer Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 0.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.00% with a share float percentage of 84.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PerkinElmer Inc. having a total of 904 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 12.59 million shares worth more than $2.18 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 9.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 billion and represent 9.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amcap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.02% shares in the company for having 5.07 million shares of worth $879.16 million while later fund manager owns 3.99 million shares of worth $691.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.16% of company’s outstanding stock.