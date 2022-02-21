PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 0.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the last trade at $41.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -1.00% during that session. The PAR stock price is -117.97% off its 52-week high price of $90.35 and 19.88% above the 52-week low of $33.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 418.77K shares.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) trade information

Sporting -1.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PAR stock price touched $41.45 or saw a rise of 9.14%. Year-to-date, PAR Technology Corporation shares have moved -21.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) have changed 6.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.93.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PAR Technology Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -157.14%, compared to -9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.70% and 2.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.11 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $75.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $58.52 million and $54.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.10% for the current quarter and 39.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -100.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.00%.

PAR Dividends

PAR Technology Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.15% with a share float percentage of 108.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PAR Technology Corporation having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.01 million shares worth more than $185.43 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 2.98 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $183.14 million and represent 11.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.59% shares in the company for having 2.04 million shares of worth $125.43 million while later fund manager owns 1.06 million shares of worth $65.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.96% of company’s outstanding stock.