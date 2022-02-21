Paltalk Inc. (PALT) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 1.29% Rise

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) has a beta value of -0.47 and has seen 0.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.77M, closed the last trade at $3.14 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.29% during that session. The PALT stock price is -384.08% off its 52-week high price of $15.20 and 44.27% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 464.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paltalk Inc. (PALT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) trade information

Sporting 1.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PALT stock price touched $3.14 or saw a rise of 8.45%. Year-to-date, Paltalk Inc. shares have moved 10.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) have changed 16.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -282.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -282.17% from current levels.

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.03% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.23 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.70% over the past 5 years.

PALT Dividends

Paltalk Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.39% with a share float percentage of 12.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paltalk Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53818.0 shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 47000.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.