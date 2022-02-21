Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Shares Are Down 35.98% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.41B, closed the last trade at $287.96 per share which meant it lost -$1.78 on the day or -0.61% during that session. The ODFL stock price is -29.73% off its 52-week high price of $373.58 and 28.26% above the 52-week low of $206.57. The 3-month trading volume is 883.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) trade information

Sporting -0.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ODFL stock price touched $287.96 or saw a rise of 4.77%. Year-to-date, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares have moved -19.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have changed -6.20%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $345.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $300.00 while the price target rests at a high of $385.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.18% from current levels.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.26%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.40% and 32.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.38 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.35 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.07 billion and $1.13 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.60% for the current quarter and 20.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 11.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.91%.

ODFL Dividends

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 0.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.63% with a share float percentage of 83.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. having a total of 1,019 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.79 million shares worth more than $3.09 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.77 billion and represent 8.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.52% shares in the company for having 4.04 million shares of worth $1.16 billion while later fund manager owns 3.7 million shares of worth $1.06 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.