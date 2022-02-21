Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) Forecast To Gain 55.53% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $832.57M, closed the last trade at $17.79 per share which meant it lost -$1.35 on the day or -7.05% during that session. The NUVL stock price is -129.45% off its 52-week high price of $40.82 and 34.51% above the 52-week low of $11.65. The 3-month trading volume is 123.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) trade information

Sporting -7.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the NUVL stock price touched $17.79 or saw a rise of 11.4%. Year-to-date, Nuvalent Inc. shares have moved -6.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) have changed 42.09%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -136.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -113.6% from current levels.

Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.16% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.40% for the industry.

NUVL Dividends

Nuvalent Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.28% with a share float percentage of 105.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuvalent Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 19.34 million shares worth more than $436.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 45.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.43 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $144.94 million and represent 15.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 0.88 million shares of worth $21.49 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $7.84 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.