Noodles & Company (NDLS) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 0.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $423.14M, closed the last trade at $9.31 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 2.42% during that session. The NDLS stock price is -45.54% off its 52-week high price of $13.55 and 18.26% above the 52-week low of $7.61. The 3-month trading volume is 244.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Noodles & Company (NDLS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) trade information

Sporting 2.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the NDLS stock price touched $9.31 or saw a rise of 2.72%. Year-to-date, Noodles & Company shares have moved 2.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have changed 15.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -39.63% from current levels.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Noodles & Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 196.55%, compared to 22.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300.00% and 250.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $121.12 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $117.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $107.17 million and $109.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.00% for the current quarter and 7.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 193.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

NDLS Dividends

Noodles & Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.68% with a share float percentage of 94.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Noodles & Company having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.85 million shares worth more than $80.77 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mill Road Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.05 million and represent 10.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.35% shares in the company for having 2.9 million shares of worth $35.25 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $14.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.60% of company’s outstanding stock.