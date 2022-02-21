Noble Corporation (NE): What Is Good About Stock?

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) has seen 0.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the last trade at $26.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -0.63% during that session. The NE stock price is -8.31% off its 52-week high price of $29.06 and 24.19% above the 52-week low of $20.34. The 3-month trading volume is 377.54K shares.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) trade information

Sporting -0.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the NE stock price touched $26.83 or saw a rise of 2.44%. Year-to-date, Noble Corporation shares have moved 8.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) have changed 6.17%.

Noble Corporation (NE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 24.67% over the past 6 months.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $237.15 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $252.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -57.80% over the past 5 years.

NE Dividends

Noble Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.25% with a share float percentage of 70.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Noble Corporation having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 17.14 million shares worth more than $463.87 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Allianz Asset Management GmbH held 27.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 3.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.12 million and represent 5.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.93% shares in the company for having 4.34 million shares of worth $117.49 million while later fund manager owns 0.93 million shares of worth $25.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.