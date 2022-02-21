NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) has a beta value of 0.35 and has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $287.26M, closed the last trade at $2.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -5.31% during that session. The NEXT stock price is -164.22% off its 52-week high price of $6.13 and 28.88% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 291.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Sporting -5.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the NEXT stock price touched $2.32 or saw a rise of 6.07%. Year-to-date, NextDecade Corporation shares have moved -18.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) have changed -4.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -180.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.31% from current levels.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NextDecade Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.00%, compared to -7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and -80.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 45.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.60%.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.98% with a share float percentage of 84.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextDecade Corporation having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC with over 54.34 million shares worth more than $151.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC held 43.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Valinor Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14.74 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.97 million and represent 11.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 0.86 million shares of worth $2.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $1.51 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.