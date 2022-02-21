Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN): What Makes The Stock Good?

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 0.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.06B, closed the last trade at $25.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.19% during that session. The MYGN stock price is -43.83% off its 52-week high price of $36.95 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $23.55. The 3-month trading volume is 547.66K shares.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) trade information

Sporting -0.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MYGN stock price touched $25.69 or saw a rise of 6.51%. Year-to-date, Myriad Genetics Inc. shares have moved -6.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have changed -4.03%.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.45% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $163.25 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $157.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $154.6 million and $173.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.60% for the current quarter and -9.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 63.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.20%.

MYGN Dividends

Myriad Genetics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.80% with a share float percentage of 104.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Myriad Genetics Inc. having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.56 million shares worth more than $437.89 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $291.68 million and represent 11.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.59% shares in the company for having 5.26 million shares of worth $161.89 million while later fund manager owns 2.08 million shares of worth $67.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.