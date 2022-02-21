Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.24B, closed the last trade at $457.35 per share which meant it lost -$4.53 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The MPWR stock price is -26.82% off its 52-week high price of $580.00 and 34.07% above the 52-week low of $301.51. The 3-month trading volume is 431.03K shares.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) trade information

Sporting -0.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MPWR stock price touched $457.35 or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. shares have moved -7.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have changed 13.16%.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Monolithic Power Systems Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.13%, compared to 32.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.70% and 25.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $320.77 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $320.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $233.04 million and $242.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.60% for the current quarter and 32.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 44.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

MPWR Dividends

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.40 at a share yield of 0.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.12% with a share float percentage of 98.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monolithic Power Systems Inc. having a total of 835 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.93 million shares worth more than $2.87 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.31 billion and represent 10.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 1.23 million shares of worth $596.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.98 million shares of worth $477.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.