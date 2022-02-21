Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Dropped -7.66% In One Month

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 0.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $676.51M, closed the last trade at $14.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -4.36% during that session. The MITK stock price is -58.33% off its 52-week high price of $23.29 and 8.09% above the 52-week low of $13.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 402.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) trade information

Sporting -4.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MITK stock price touched $14.71 or saw a rise of 6.96%. Year-to-date, Mitek Systems Inc. shares have moved -17.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have changed -7.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.96.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mitek Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.05%, compared to 12.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 31.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.68 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -3.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

MITK Dividends

Mitek Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.22% with a share float percentage of 70.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mitek Systems Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.22 million shares worth more than $59.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 2.88 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.23 million and represent 6.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 1.17 million shares of worth $21.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.99 million shares of worth $18.73 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.