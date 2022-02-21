MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 0.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.08B, closed the last trade at $40.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.17% during that session. The MLKN stock price is -26.24% off its 52-week high price of $51.24 and 16.26% above the 52-week low of $33.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 519.16K shares.

MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) trade information

Sporting -0.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MLKN stock price touched $40.59 or saw a rise of 2.64%. Year-to-date, MillerKnoll Inc. shares have moved 3.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) have changed 10.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.35.

MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.96% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 56.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.04 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $987.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -31.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

MLKN Dividends

MillerKnoll Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.75 at a share yield of 1.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.04%.

MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.88% with a share float percentage of 95.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MillerKnoll Inc. having a total of 396 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.27 million shares worth more than $311.38 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $279.11 million and represent 9.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 2.13 million shares of worth $80.21 million while later fund manager owns 2.03 million shares of worth $79.02 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.