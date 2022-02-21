Meridian Bioscience Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the last trade at $24.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The VIVO stock price is -20.21% off its 52-week high price of $29.74 and 31.29% above the 52-week low of $17.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 614.84K shares.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) trade information

Sporting -1.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the VIVO stock price touched $24.74 or saw a rise of 8.17%. Year-to-date, Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares have moved 21.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have changed 18.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $62.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -150.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.26% from current levels.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.51%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -61.50% and -54.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.29 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $72.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 51.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.00%.

VIVO Dividends

Meridian Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 03 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.24% with a share float percentage of 99.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meridian Bioscience Inc. having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.29 million shares worth more than $140.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.27 million and represent 11.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Harbor Small Cap Value Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.74% shares in the company for having 2.92 million shares of worth $54.96 million while later fund manager owns 1.27 million shares of worth $23.84 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.